Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regenxbio stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. Regenxbio Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

