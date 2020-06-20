Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

EGBN opened at $31.58 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.