Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11,030.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

