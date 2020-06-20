Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

IOVA opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

