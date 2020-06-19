Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $8.53 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.2% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.29. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

