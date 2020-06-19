Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,212 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of Boston Beer worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 56.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 53,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.21, for a total value of $384,864.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.89, for a total value of $1,533,950.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,052 shares of company stock worth $51,115,258. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $537.70 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

NYSE:SAM opened at $533.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $587.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

