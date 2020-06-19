JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,950 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,000. Microsoft comprises about 4.4% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

