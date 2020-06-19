Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,123 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $323,194,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $198,637,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $40,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Carnival by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after buying an additional 2,205,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.92. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.