Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,487,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,134,744 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.34% of Microsoft worth $4,019,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

