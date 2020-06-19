GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $198.52. The company has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day moving average of $168.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.