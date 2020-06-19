Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 43,489 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,489 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

NYSE VER opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.71%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.