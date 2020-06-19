Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Catalent worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after acquiring an additional 581,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,907,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,955,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,478,000 after acquiring an additional 329,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

