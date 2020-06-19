Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.13 Million Stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ALLETE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ALLETE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

ALE stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.35. ALLETE Inc has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

