Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.33 Million Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,561 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of H & R Block worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in H & R Block by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 7.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 24.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

