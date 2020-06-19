SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $15.10 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,745 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $198.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

