Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.29. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

