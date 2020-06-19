Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,465 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of United Continental worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 356,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Buckingham Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.