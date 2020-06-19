Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 835,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,441 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

