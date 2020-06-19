Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Position Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 39,938 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PE opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.10. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PE. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Parsley Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

