Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,786 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,039,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after buying an additional 1,071,508 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,582,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after buying an additional 244,577 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $394.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.31. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $396.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.69, for a total transaction of $547,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,136.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,684 shares of company stock valued at $102,519,005. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

