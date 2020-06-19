Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $351.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.37. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $355.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,523.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

