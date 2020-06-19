APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after buying an additional 443,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 786,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after buying an additional 450,156 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,643,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,130,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

