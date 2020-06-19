$55.89 Million in Sales Expected for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce sales of $55.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.38 million and the lowest is $54.20 million. Wisdom Tree Investments reported sales of $66.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year sales of $237.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.59 million to $241.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $252.36 million, with estimates ranging from $242.58 million to $259.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wisdom Tree Investments.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WETF. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 149.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter worth $42,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 35.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 91,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,618,000 after buying an additional 2,295,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $553.76 million, a PE ratio of -362.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.