Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to post $407.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $422.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.96 million. Realty Income posted sales of $365.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of O stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92.
The business also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
