Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to post $407.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $422.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.96 million. Realty Income posted sales of $365.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92.

The business also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

