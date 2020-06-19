Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mcdonald’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $189.49 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $121,452,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 633,950.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 63,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

