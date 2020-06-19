Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Reduced by KeyCorp

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

NYSE LEN opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Lennar by 60.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 126.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 17.6% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

