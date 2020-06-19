Wedbush Comments on Lennar Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

NYSE:LEN opened at $61.90 on Friday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 119.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $38,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $560,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

