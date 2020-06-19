M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ALLETE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,896,000 after purchasing an additional 66,820 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,695,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in ALLETE by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. ALLETE Inc has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

