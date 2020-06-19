Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,507 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,924,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $388,773,000 after buying an additional 2,268,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $33.40 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $4,297,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,560,000 shares of company stock worth $44,638,100. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

