Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRC opened at $95.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

