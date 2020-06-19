Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 4,204 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $799,751,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 617,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 203,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 348,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 132,796 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.24.

FRT stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

