Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 585,833 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,865,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 585,833 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Marathon Oil worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after buying an additional 9,210,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $116,241,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,261 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

