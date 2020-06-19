Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.50% of Omnicell worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Omnicell by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Omnicell by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $69.50 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

