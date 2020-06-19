Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Amedisys by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amedisys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $179.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $115.41 and a 1-year high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.37.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.53.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,673 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.