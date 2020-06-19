Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in LYFT were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in LYFT by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AO Asset Management LP increased its holdings in LYFT by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in LYFT by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get LYFT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on LYFT from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

LYFT opened at $35.32 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.67.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.