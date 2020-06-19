Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.63% of South Jersey Industries worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42,614 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.