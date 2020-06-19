Mario Jesus Marte Sells 34,288 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,633,480.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 73,991 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $3,526,411.06.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 805.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

