APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $2,276,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,513,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,443,655.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $170.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

