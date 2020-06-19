Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Quanta Services worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $23,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.