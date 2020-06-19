Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 20,453 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the topic of several research reports. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $12.85 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.