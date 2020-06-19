Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $113.32 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 492.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

