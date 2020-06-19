AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of AMERCO worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $4,196,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $311.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.07 and its 200-day moving average is $325.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.62 per share, with a total value of $1,730,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,919,204.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,797.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

