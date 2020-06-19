Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,430,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 373,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 564,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 440,388 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 495.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 235,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.32. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

