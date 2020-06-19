Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 98,703 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.53% of Ryder System worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ryder System by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of R stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $135,049.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at $939,295.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

