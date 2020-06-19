APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of TTEK opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

