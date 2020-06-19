Satish Mehta Sells 29,236 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 29,236 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,392,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,500.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Satish Mehta sold 62,545 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $2,980,894.70.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $48.20 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 805.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

