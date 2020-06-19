Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,034 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Aramark worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,284,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,206 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 428,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

ARMK stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

