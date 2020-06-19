APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2020

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 81,989 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPAI shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

RPAI stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

