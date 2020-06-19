Karyn Smith Sells 2,800 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $546,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $295,462.48.

On Friday, May 15th, Karyn Smith sold 5,108 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total value of $963,317.72.

Shares of TWLO opened at $215.29 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $216.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 247,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,267,000 after acquiring an additional 319,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

