Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 687 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.21, for a total transaction of $384,864.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Beer alerts:

On Friday, June 12th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total transaction of $5,103,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total transaction of $5,276,500.00.

On Monday, June 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total transaction of $5,336,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.43, for a total transaction of $4,664,300.00.

On Monday, April 27th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.13, for a total transaction of $4,541,300.00.

On Friday, April 24th, C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total transaction of $8,662,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, C James Koch sold 4,218 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.39, for a total transaction of $1,798,513.02.

On Monday, April 20th, C James Koch sold 300 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.49, for a total transaction of $126,147.00.

On Friday, April 17th, C James Koch sold 100 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $42,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total transaction of $1,255,332.54.

Shares of SAM opened at $533.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $587.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boston Beer by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,636,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $537.70 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.